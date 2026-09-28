South Hudson Music Project and KNKX present Piano Starts Here: The Music of Cecil Taylor and Dave Brubeck

Dave Brubeck became a household name in the 50s and60s, due to the commercial success of his quartet. Cecil Taylor remained committed to challenging audiences with his dense, atonal improvisations. Both were greatly influenced by the European Avant Garde, and communicated that influence in different ways.

Piano Starts Here highlights the work of some of the most prolific and talented composers and pianists to have ever tackled the instrument. Each of the performances brings together Seattle's finest pianists to perform the works of the artist selected for that evening on the Royal Room's Steinway B grand piano.