Song of Sunset: Underground - Film, Live Music & Seattle Stories

Song of Sunset: Underground brings short documentaries, live music, and filmmaker conversation to The Rabbit Box Theatre in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market.

Discover Salvaged Reverb: Inside the Legendary Robert Lang Studios, an intimate look inside a handmade recording space connected to the Pacific Northwest’s musical legacy. Cosmic Heirloom: Buried 400 Years explores the suppressed history of psilocybin.

Hosted by filmmaker and musician Brian Craig Hinderberger, performing as Ghost of Brian Craig, the evening connects independent filmmaking, original music, and the people preserving the region’s creative stories.

Join us Sunday, November 15, for an intimate gathering of film, music, and conversation.