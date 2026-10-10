- Art & Museum Exhibits
Side Rail Collective Big Show of Small Works
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Side Rail Collective Big Show of Small Works
Side Rail Gallery presents The BIG Show of Small Works, our annual holiday show of art and craft under 10" in all directions. Small in scale, wide in range — over 70 artists working in clay, fiber, paint, print, jewelry, photography, and more. Everything here is handmade and priced for gift giving, so it's the show to shop for someone else, or for that little blank spot on your own wall.
Artists are paid directly and work goes home the same day.
On view Saturdays October 3 – December 19 from noon-4pm
Plus Artist Receptions (Art Attack, 4–8pm): October 10, November 14, December 12
Also open by appointment
For inquiries:
Gallery Manager: Essa Baird siderailcollective.com
Find us at 5511 1/2 Airport Wy S, Seattle, WA 98108. 2nd floor, no elevator access.