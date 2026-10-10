Side Rail Collective Big Show of Small Works

Side Rail Gallery presents The BIG Show of Small Works, our annual holiday show of art and craft under 10" in all directions. Small in scale, wide in range — over 70 artists working in clay, fiber, paint, print, jewelry, photography, and more. Everything here is handmade and priced for gift giving, so it's the show to shop for someone else, or for that little blank spot on your own wall.

Artists are paid directly and work goes home the same day.

On view Saturdays October 3 – December 19 from noon-4pm

Plus Artist Receptions (Art Attack, 4–8pm): October 10, November 14, December 12

Also open by appointment

For inquiries:

Gallery Manager: Essa Baird siderailcollective.com

Find us at 5511 1/2 Airport Wy S, Seattle, WA 98108. 2nd floor, no elevator access.