For its Seattle premiere, Sentient brings the debate over animal experimentation very close to home. Featuring Seattle’s own University of Washington primate center and following former UW primate scientist Dr. Lisa Jones-Engel, the film offers a rare look inside the world of laboratory research on animals, through the scientists who have participated in it, defended it, and ultimately questioned it. At its heart is a difficult question: Can we still justify animal testing in the name of science?

Sentient is the directorial debut of veteran Australian journalist Tony Jones. It premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and has sparked conversations at film festivals around the world since then.

The film will be followed by a Q&A with Dr. Lisa Jones-Engel.

See the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dmV6RGp-tE