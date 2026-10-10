- Comedy
Seattle International Comedy Competition
- Comedy
Seattle International Comedy Competition
The competition heats up as the funniest finalists battle for a spot in the championship round! Join us for an electrifying evening of stand-up comedy featuring the cream of this year’s talent pool. These semifinalists have already outperformed dozens of competitors and now face their toughest challenge yet.
Each performer will have you laughing, thinking, and voting for your favorites. Who will advance to the finals? The judges decide tonight! Don’t miss this showcase of tomorrow’s comedy stars.
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$31-$59
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org