Seattle International Comedy Competition

The competition heats up as the funniest finalists battle for a spot in the championship round! Join us for an electrifying evening of stand-up comedy featuring the cream of this year’s talent pool. These semifinalists have already outperformed dozens of competitors and now face their toughest challenge yet.

Each performer will have you laughing, thinking, and voting for your favorites. Who will advance to the finals? The judges decide tonight! Don’t miss this showcase of tomorrow’s comedy stars.

