Seattle Center Festál: Seattle Hmong New Year 2026

Celebrate the close of harvest season at Seattle Hmong New Year on Saturday, November 14 at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. This free, family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity for anyone to participate in the most important annual gathering for the Hmong community, and to experience ancient traditions that give thanks to ancestors, honor elders, and welcome a fresh start for the upcoming year.

This year, the festival honors 50 years of Hmong culture and heritage in the United States.

The festival kicks off with an opening ceremony program at 12:00pm on the Armory stage, followed by returning dance groups, Stella Luna and Nkauj Hmoob Spokane. This year’s program will feature a special performance by an elder, and an exciting segment highlighting cultural practitioners. The evening closes with a night concert with live band performances, beats from a local DJ, and four incredible guest artists: Coolaycoo, Treasure, Johnny Lo, and J.A.M.E.S.

Guests can admire the intricate embroidery, needlework, and silverwork of traditional Hmong clothing, and can join in pov pob, the ball-tossing courtship game. They can also visit the Hmong heritage exhibit upstairs in the Armory Lofts.

A vendor marketplace will be open to shop, offering handcrafted gifts, jewelry, and more, plus outdoor food vendors serving favorites like Hmong sausage.

Seattle Hmong New Year is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

