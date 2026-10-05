- Kids & Family,
- Cultural celebration,
- Fairs & Festivals
Seattle Center Festál - Diwali: Lights of India 2026
- Kids & Family,
- Cultural celebration,
- Fairs & Festivals
Seattle Center Festál - Diwali: Lights of India 2026
Experience the joy and traditions of India at Diwali: Lights of India on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the
Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. This free, family-friendly festival will enchant guests
of all ages with vibrant music, dance, visual art, and hands-on activities celebrating Diwali,
India’s popular festival, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over
ignorance.
Temple of Music Classical Violin Youth Ensemble opens the day, followed by Bharatanatyam
from Nrityalaya School of Dance, performances by the Vedic Cultural Center, Kuchipudi from
Kalamandapam Kuchipudi School of Dance, and Kathak from Anga Kala Kathak Academy.
See folk and fusion dance performed by La-Bonyo, and traditional Kerala percussion from
Panchariz Seattle.
Swaranjali School of Music closes the festival with an hour of Hindustani classical music.
There will also be a roti-making demonstration, hands-on activities with the Vedic Cultural
Center, and a flower mandala to admire while enjoying a free vegetarian meal served to every
attendee.
The Armory Loft and balcony will be filled with arts galleries and workshops, featuring kolam,
the traditional floor art of Tamil Nadu with Subathra Santhanam and work from Vikranth
Samavedi, , Kizkala Art Studio, Stuti Garg, and Paint A Style Art School.
NEW THIS YEAR! Cow calves from Goloka Farm will be on hand for cuddling on the Armory
Balcony, paired with an educational look at the sacred role of cows in Indian culture.
Diwali: Lights of India is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural
festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).