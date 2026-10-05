Seattle Center Festál - Diwali: Lights of India 2026

Experience the joy and traditions of India at Diwali: Lights of India on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the

Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. This free, family-friendly festival will enchant guests

of all ages with vibrant music, dance, visual art, and hands-on activities celebrating Diwali,

India’s popular festival, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over

ignorance.

Temple of Music Classical Violin Youth Ensemble opens the day, followed by Bharatanatyam

from Nrityalaya School of Dance, performances by the Vedic Cultural Center, Kuchipudi from

Kalamandapam Kuchipudi School of Dance, and Kathak from Anga Kala Kathak Academy.

See folk and fusion dance performed by La-Bonyo, and traditional Kerala percussion from

Panchariz Seattle.

Swaranjali School of Music closes the festival with an hour of Hindustani classical music.

There will also be a roti-making demonstration, hands-on activities with the Vedic Cultural

Center, and a flower mandala to admire while enjoying a free vegetarian meal served to every

attendee.

The Armory Loft and balcony will be filled with arts galleries and workshops, featuring kolam,

the traditional floor art of Tamil Nadu with Subathra Santhanam and work from Vikranth

Samavedi, , Kizkala Art Studio, Stuti Garg, and Paint A Style Art School.

NEW THIS YEAR! Cow calves from Goloka Farm will be on hand for cuddling on the Armory

Balcony, paired with an educational look at the sacred role of cows in Indian culture.

Diwali: Lights of India is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural

festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).