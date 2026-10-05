Mountain Valley Chapel in Gold Bar welcomes individuals and families to a free hot meal on Sunday, December 13, and Sunday, December 27. December 13 is the Rescued Foods Christmas meal. On both dates the meal runs from 1 to 2 p.m., with groceries available from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Please sign in when you arrive. No advance registration or church attendance is required. The main door from the main parking lot offers step-free access.