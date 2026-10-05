- Food Events
Rescued Foods: Free December Meals and Groceries in Gold Bar
- Food Events
Rescued Foods: Free December Meals and Groceries in Gold Bar
Mountain Valley Chapel in Gold Bar welcomes individuals and families to a free hot meal on Sunday, December 13, and Sunday, December 27. December 13 is the Rescued Foods Christmas meal. On both dates the meal runs from 1 to 2 p.m., with groceries available from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Please sign in when you arrive. No advance registration or church attendance is required. The main door from the main parking lot offers step-free access.
Mountain Valley Chapel
Every 2 weeks through Dec 27, 2026.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Mountain Valley Chapel
Mountain Valley Chapel
230 Lewis AvenueGold Bar, Washington 98251
360-793-0312