Rat City Roller Derby Debut Brawl 2026

Come cheer for our latest additions to Rat City Roller Derby at the annual Debut Brawl!

The newest talents to join Rat City Roller Derby will battle it out at Southgate Roller Rink on October 24th in a single-header game. Get your tickets today and witness their first ever showdown!

Doors open 5:00; first whistle will be at 5:45pm, end of event around 7PM.

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Bring cash to support our bake sale. Merch items available for purchase!