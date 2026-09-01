MOPOP is proud to debut two new long-term exhibitions celebrating the music, artists, and interconnected narratives that gave the Pacific Northwest its sound. Opening November 21, Puget Sound Stories: Seattle Music + Beyond and Jimi Hendrix: West Coast Seattle Boy offer two unforgettable perspectives on the region’s ongoing musical evolution—bringing together a mélange of rare photographs, musical ephemera, stage-worn fashion, family heirlooms, and more.