- Art & Museum Exhibits
Puget Sound Stories: Seattle Music + Beyond and Jimi Hendrix: West Coast Seattle Boy
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Puget Sound Stories: Seattle Music + Beyond and Jimi Hendrix: West Coast Seattle Boy
MOPOP is proud to debut two new long-term exhibitions celebrating the music, artists, and interconnected narratives that gave the Pacific Northwest its sound. Opening November 21, Puget Sound Stories: Seattle Music + Beyond and Jimi Hendrix: West Coast Seattle Boy offer two unforgettable perspectives on the region’s ongoing musical evolution—bringing together a mélange of rare photographs, musical ephemera, stage-worn fashion, family heirlooms, and more.
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
39.95
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2028.
Event Supported By
Museum of Pop Culture
info@mopop.org
MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture)
325 5th Avenue N.Seattle, Washington 98109
206-770-2700
info@mopop.org