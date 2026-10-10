- Live Music: Hip Hop,
- Live Music: Funk,
- Live Music: Soul
Port Townsend NYE Bash: Glow Party with Nur-D
- Live Music: Hip Hop,
- Live Music: Funk,
- Live Music: Soul
Port Townsend NYE Bash: Glow Party with Nur-D
Ring in 2027 at the 5th annual Port Townsend NYE Bash, a Glow Party at the American Legion Hall. Headliner Nur-D brings Twin Cities hip-hop, funk and soul with a big helping of nerd culture. Kalan Wolfe & The Shift play folk-rock-reggae with costumes, puppets and circus theater; Torin Frost & Lauren Santi bring freestyle and soulful R&B; City & Sky out of Portland kick the night off. Wear LED and blacklight-reactive gear and stay for the midnight balloon drop, with prizes hidden in the balloons. Bar open. 21+. Doors 7:45 PM.
American Legion Hall
$15-$100
07:45 PM - 12:30 AM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wolfe & Crow Productions
wolfeandcrowproductions@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Nur-D
American Legion Hall
209 Monroe StPort Townsend, Washington 98368