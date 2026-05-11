- Holiday event,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Pike Place Market's 31st Annual Magic in the Market (2026)
- Holiday event,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Pike Place Market's 31st Annual Magic in the Market (2026)
Celebrate the season at Pike Place Market’s 31st Annual Magic in the Market! Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to experience one of Seattle’s most beloved holiday traditions. From festive music and twinkling lights to seasonal shopping and hands-on activities, the Market transforms into a winter wonderland with holiday fun for all ages.
Join us for a day of holiday cheer, explore the Market, discover gifts from local businesses, and gather with the community for our spectacular tree lighting celebration!
Pike Place Market
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Pike Place Market PDA
Info@PikePlaceMarket.org
Pike Place Market
85 Pike StreetSeattle, Washington 98101
(206) 682-7453
info@pikeplacemarket.org