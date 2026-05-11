Pike Place Market's 31st Annual Magic in the Market (2026)

Celebrate the season at Pike Place Market’s 31st Annual Magic in the Market! Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to experience one of Seattle’s most beloved holiday traditions. From festive music and twinkling lights to seasonal shopping and hands-on activities, the Market transforms into a winter wonderland with holiday fun for all ages.

Join us for a day of holiday cheer, explore the Market, discover gifts from local businesses, and gather with the community for our spectacular tree lighting celebration!