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Pacific Bonsai Museum Presents: Winter Bonsai Solstice 2026

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Outdoor/Nature Event
  • Animal/Nature Events

Pacific Bonsai Museum Presents: Winter Bonsai Solstice 2026

An Evening of Miniature Marvels: Bonsai Solstice Returns

Discover a Winter Wonderland of Living Art
Imagine a winter evening where tiny trees come alive with twinkling lights, where nature’s delicate artistry meets seasonal enchantment. Pacific Bonsai Museum invites you to its 12th annual Winter Bonsai Solstice – a rare, must-experience evening that transforms our world-renowned bonsai collection into a captivating living scene of wonder.

Festive Atmosphere
* FREE hot chocolate to warm your spirits
* Festive music throughout the evening
* Family-friendly atmosphere
* BYOF (Bring Your Own Flashlight) for a personal exploration adventure
* Food Truck on site: Classic Crepes and More

Admission: Free, thanks to support from 4Culture Parking: Free parking available

Weather: Event happens rain or moonshine

Transform an ordinary winter evening into an extraordinary memory – join us for Winter Bonsai Solstice!

Pacific Bonsai Museum
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Pacific Bonsai Museum
2515 S 336th Street
Federal Way, Washington 98003
253-353-7345
info@pacificbonsaimuseum.org
https://pacificbonsaimuseum.org/