Pacific Bonsai Museum Presents: Winter Bonsai Solstice 2026

An Evening of Miniature Marvels: Bonsai Solstice Returns

Discover a Winter Wonderland of Living Art

Imagine a winter evening where tiny trees come alive with twinkling lights, where nature’s delicate artistry meets seasonal enchantment. Pacific Bonsai Museum invites you to its 12th annual Winter Bonsai Solstice – a rare, must-experience evening that transforms our world-renowned bonsai collection into a captivating living scene of wonder.

Festive Atmosphere

* FREE hot chocolate to warm your spirits

* Festive music throughout the evening

* Family-friendly atmosphere

* BYOF (Bring Your Own Flashlight) for a personal exploration adventure

* Food Truck on site: Classic Crepes and More

Admission: Free, thanks to support from 4Culture Parking: Free parking available

Weather: Event happens rain or moonshine

Transform an ordinary winter evening into an extraordinary memory – join us for Winter Bonsai Solstice!