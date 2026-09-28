- Fairs & Festivals,
- Outdoor/Nature Event,
- Animal/Nature Events
Pacific Bonsai Museum Presents: Winter Bonsai Solstice 2026
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Outdoor/Nature Event,
- Animal/Nature Events
Pacific Bonsai Museum Presents: Winter Bonsai Solstice 2026
An Evening of Miniature Marvels: Bonsai Solstice Returns
Discover a Winter Wonderland of Living Art
Imagine a winter evening where tiny trees come alive with twinkling lights, where nature’s delicate artistry meets seasonal enchantment. Pacific Bonsai Museum invites you to its 12th annual Winter Bonsai Solstice – a rare, must-experience evening that transforms our world-renowned bonsai collection into a captivating living scene of wonder.
Festive Atmosphere
* FREE hot chocolate to warm your spirits
* Festive music throughout the evening
* Family-friendly atmosphere
* BYOF (Bring Your Own Flashlight) for a personal exploration adventure
* Food Truck on site: Classic Crepes and More
Admission: Free, thanks to support from 4Culture Parking: Free parking available
Weather: Event happens rain or moonshine
Transform an ordinary winter evening into an extraordinary memory – join us for Winter Bonsai Solstice!