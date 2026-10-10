Otto Junior Band with special guest Gavin Stone

Doors: 6:30pm ⎮ Show Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: $20 advance price | $25 at door

Advance tickets can only be purchased online-we do not sell advance tickets at the venue. Refunds are not available within 48 hours of the event. Tickets do not guarantee seating during shows at the Royal Room.

We are now accepting reservations for diners! After purchasing tickets, please visit the Reservations page to book a table. Table reservations require advance tickets, and are only for guests who plan to dine at the Royal Room. We do not take reservations over the phone. Seating for non-diners is first come, first served. Please arrive early to guarantee a seat!

Otto Junior Band

At just nineteen, Otto Junior, hailing from Norway, was handpicked alongside a select group of young guitarists from around the world for Gibson’s Generation Group. His fiery guitar and soulful voice has taken him to festivals stages in Japan onto Norway, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Croatia. Otto’s first American run brings that old soul tone and young gun energy to Seattle. He has already shared the stage with legends like Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Billy Gibbons, Slash, Joe Bonamassa and other greats! Take this limited opportunity to catch him up close!

Gavin Stone

Special Guest, Gavin Stone is a PNW based Blues-Roots guitarist and singer known for his blazing fast riffs, soulful phrasing and weathered baritone voice. He has performed internationally in the UK, France, Canada, and across the US, captivating audiences. He will be kicking the evening off with a solo set.