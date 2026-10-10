- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
Opening Reception: Beyond the Last Trail, New Paintings by Kayla Nygren
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
Opening Reception: Beyond the Last Trail, New Paintings by Kayla Nygren
Celebrate the opening of Beyond the Last Trail, a solo show of new acrylic paintings by Bellingham artist Kayla Nygren, at The Studio at Istari in Fairhaven. Meet the artist and see the work in person.
Nygren paints the Pacific Northwest as if fairy tales were spun among the ferns and old evergreens. Some pieces stay close to what you'd pass on a walk. Others let in something stranger, like a dragon in a glowing forest or a mossy cabin that seems to be keeping a few secrets. She rarely works on a plain canvas, painting instead on live-edge wood, old cabinet doors, thrifted frames and secondhand canvas, so each piece has a past before she starts.
The show is on view through December 12, Wednesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm.
The Studio at Istari
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Studio at Istari
360-230-8737
andrea@istaricreative.com
Artist Group Info
Kayla Nygren
The Studio at Istari
1200 Harris Ave, Ste 309Bellingham, Washington 98225
360-230-8737
andrea@istaricreative.com