Online SEPA SEIS Public Meeting

The Department of Ecology and Department of Enterprise Services will host an online meeting with a short presentation and an opportunity to comment on a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement during the hearing portion of the meeting. The Draft SEIS is available on Ecology’s website for review or download, as well as log-in information for the event.

Ecology's website: https://ecology.wa.gov/ecologys-work-near-you/regional-work/southwest-region/deschutes-estuary-restoration?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery