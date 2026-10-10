NWAA, KNKX and The Stranger present Ira Glass: Stories for a Sunday Afternoon

This American Life host Ira Glass returns to Seattle for an afternoon of storytelling in the style he pioneered on his hit radio show: funny stories with feelings. His program is heard each week by over three million NPR listeners and has won the highest honors in broadcasting, including three Emmys (for a TV adaptation), eight Peabody Awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever given to a radio show or podcast. For decades, it’s also been one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Glass invented a way to tell stories that reshaped audio storytelling and has been widely imitated. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the show or discovering his work for the first time, you’re in for an afternoon of funny and moving stories about people who may as well be your neighbors, your friends, or you.