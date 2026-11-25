​The acclaimed documentary, NAZA​, will have three showings at the Capitol Theater.

Nov. 29 / Dec. 2 / Dec. 3 all at 4pm.

“Filmed at night from Tel Aviv rooftops, this investigative documentary examines the civilian casualties of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the systems behind targeted killings of Palestinians.”

Link: https://www.olympiafilmsociety.org/movie/naza/

T​railer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FquMSRj9z8s