- Film
NAZA
- Film
NAZA
The acclaimed documentary, NAZA, will have three showings at the Capitol Theater.
Nov. 29 / Dec. 2 / Dec. 3 all at 4pm.
“Filmed at night from Tel Aviv rooftops, this investigative documentary examines the civilian casualties of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the systems behind targeted killings of Palestinians.”
Link: https://www.olympiafilmsociety.org/movie/naza/
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FquMSRj9z8s
Capitol Theater
$11 - $17.50
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Dec 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Olympia Film Society
Artist Group Info
akkadia@gmail.com