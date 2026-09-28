Miko Marks Quartet - January 19-20

Rolling Stone has called Miko Marks' voice a "marvelous instrument that imbues each song with a kind of hard-won authority." Across a career defined by resilience, reinvention, and a refusal to let the music industry dictate where she belongs, Marks has built a singular musical identity rooted in country, gospel, blues, and soul. Born and raised in Flint, Michigan, she is a granddaughter of the Great Migration whose Southern family roots and musical upbringing continue to inform her work. "Blues is a part of who I am", Marks says. "It's woven into my upbringing, my experiences, and my musical journey."

On October 30th, Marks will release Hell Or High Water, her first blues album, via Redtone Records. Produced by longtime collaborator Justin Phipps and written by Marks and Phipps, the album emerged from a period of profound personal change, including the end of Marks' 29-year marriage and the beginning of her journey with sobriety. Through songs confronting loss, grief, injustice, and uncertainty, Marks holds fiercely to hope, healing, and the joy she has found on the other side. "These songs acknowledge the darkness without surrendering to it", she says.

After a 14-year break from recording, Marks returned with Our Country in 2021, followed by 2022's Feel Like Going Home, which reached the Top 10 on the Americana charts. She has since performed multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry, appeared at Stagecoach, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, MerleFest, and Ottawa Bluesfest, and shared stages with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Little Feat, The War and Treaty, and more.