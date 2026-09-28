Mid Winter Frost Carnival at Freighthouse Square

Midwinter Frost - A Carnival & Craft Faire! Join us for fun and games inside out of the Winter Frost! Free entrance, Free parking and 5 Free game tickets for the kids. Stop by our ticket booth get your 5 free tickets. You can buy up to 7 more tickets for $3. We are limiting tickets sold to give all the kiddos a chance to play games and win prizes. We will have goldfish ping pong toss, surprise gift fishing station, ring toss, dart game, can bean bag toss, pick a duck for a prize game, plus a Cake Walk! Win a Cake or Cupcakes! We will have a variety of vendors setup for your shopping pleasure - jewelry, gifts, candles, soaps & lotions, clothing and more. Indulge in Sweet treats such as fudge, cake pops, cookies, popcorn and more while you stroll through the event. Hungry visit the International Food Court past all the brick and mortar stores inside the Freighthouse Square. Santa pictures, face painting, live entertainment and fun for the whole family.