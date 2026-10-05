- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All,
- Special Event
Mark Lewis / Milo Petersen Christmas Concert
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All,
- Special Event
Mark Lewis / Milo Petersen Christmas Concert
Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. This week will be Mark's Christmas concert - with Milo Petersen on guitar and special guest Rhonda on the flute. Great food, cool vibe, a short walk from the Seattle/Bremerton ferry. All ages, no cover.
Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th StreetBremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494