Linda May Han Oh Trio - January 26-27

Supported by KNKX. GRAMMY Award winning - Linda May Han Oh is a bassist/composer who has performed with artists such as Pat Metheny, Kenny Barron, Joe Lovano, Terri Lyne Carrington, Vijay Iyer, Steve Wilson, Geri Allen and Dave Douglas.

Originally born in Malaysia and raised in Boorloo (Perth), Western Australia, she is a Guggenheim fellow has received many awards including a 2024 Herb Albert Award and a 2022 Deutscher Jazz Preis. She was voted “Bassist of the Year” eight times between 2018-2026 by the Jazz Journalist’s Association, in 2024 she received an Honorary Doctorate from Manhattan School of Music and was the 2026 Artist in Residence at the Zuckerman Institute.

Linda recorded eight albums as a leader which have received critical acclaim, her latest is a duo album "Beneath Lifted Skies" on Biophilia Records - a label founded by Fabian Almazán that promotes environmental sustainability. Her latest commissions include "Ephemeral Echoes" written for percussion trio/piano trio as well as the 2025 Melbourne Jazz Festival Commission "Invisible Threads" featuring vocalist/electronic musician Pamela Z and animation by Keith Henry Brown. Her band has performed worldwide in venues such as the Village Vanguard and was recently featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk.