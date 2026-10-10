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  • Community Events
  • Holiday event

Lacey Holiday Lights

  • Community Events
  • Holiday event

Lacey Holiday Lights

Celebrate the start of the holiday season at Lacey Holiday Lights! Enjoy an evening of festive fun with lighted vehicle displays, activity booths, food vendors, a holiday petting zoo, and visits with Santa!
Don’t miss the lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., when the Candy Cane Switch is flipped to light up the entire park for the holiday season!
Bring your family and join us for this free community celebration!

Huntamer Park in Lacey
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Huntamer Park in Lacey
618 Woodland Square Loop SE
Lacey, Washington 98503