Celebrate the start of the holiday season at Lacey Holiday Lights! Enjoy an evening of festive fun with lighted vehicle displays, activity booths, food vendors, a holiday petting zoo, and visits with Santa!

Don’t miss the lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., when the Candy Cane Switch is flipped to light up the entire park for the holiday season!

Bring your family and join us for this free community celebration!