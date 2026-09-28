- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Dance: Other,
- Live Music: Jazz
KR Jazz Big Band Dinner, Dance & Dessert Dash
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Dance: Other,
- Live Music: Jazz
KR Jazz Big Band Dinner, Dance & Dessert Dash
Swing into the holidays with the Kentridge High School jazz bands! The KR Jazz Big Band Dinner, Dance & Dessert Dash is an evening of live big band music, dinner and dancing that raises money for the KR Jazz program.
5:00 PM – Doors open
5:30 PM – Lasagna dinner (beef or veggie; gluten-free and vegan options) prepared and served by KR Culinary Arts students
6:30 PM – Swing dance lesson with Arthur Murray instructors – no experience or partner needed
7:30 PM – The Dessert Dash, then dance to KR Jazz I and Jazz II
Tickets: Adult $30; Student (with ASB) / Senior $25. Buy by Friday, November 20 – seating is limited to 150 and we sold out last year.
Kentridge High School Cafeteria
$25 – $30
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kentridge High School Booster Club (Band/Orchestra)
info@krboosters.org
Artist Group Info
Kentridge High School Jazz I and Jazz II
Kentridge High School Cafeteria
12430 SE 208th StKent, Washington 98031