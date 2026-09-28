Swing into the holidays with the Kentridge High School jazz bands! The KR Jazz Big Band Dinner, Dance & Dessert Dash is an evening of live big band music, dinner and dancing that raises money for the KR Jazz program.

5:00 PM – Doors open

5:30 PM – Lasagna dinner (beef or veggie; gluten-free and vegan options) prepared and served by KR Culinary Arts students

6:30 PM – Swing dance lesson with Arthur Murray instructors – no experience or partner needed

7:30 PM – The Dessert Dash, then dance to KR Jazz I and Jazz II

Tickets: Adult $30; Student (with ASB) / Senior $25. Buy by Friday, November 20 – seating is limited to 150 and we sold out last year.