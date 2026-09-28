José James Sings Sinatra - February 23-24

Supported by KNKX. The celebrated jazz vocalist explores the legacy of one of the greatest American voices of all time.

For internationally renowned jazz singer José James, this project is fate. In 2016, James was called by Universal Pictures to perform Sinatra's version of "I've Got You Under My Skin" for the blockbuster film 50 Shades Darker. James, a devoted student of Sinatra accepted the role and soon found himself in the hallowed halls of Capitol's Studio B, behind the very microphone Sinatra used to record his most celebrated catalog for Capitol Records.

James will release his 14th studio album in the fall of 2026 The Best Is Yet to Come, a groundbreaking reexamination of one of America's greatest voices from the most exciting male jazz singer of the moment. For James, this project is a reclamation, both live and on record of Sinatra's brilliance as a jazz singer, a rhythmic improviser from the schools of Billie Holiday and Tommy Dorsey. With big band arrangements by the legendary John Clayton, this is no mere nostalgia trip, but a deeper look into the craft and mastery of the Chairman of the Board.

José James is both conductor and conduit. A jazz artist for the hip-hop generation. José James artfully blurs the lines between traditional and contemporary jazz, hip-hop, soul, funk, pop and rock. Across 18 years as a singer, songwriter, bandleader, and producer he's dived deep, over and over again, into genres, eras, scenes, and songbooks, exploring with the verve of a reverent musicologist, and then churning it all up with the confidence of a master practitioner.