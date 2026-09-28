Jesse Cook Quintet - January 12-13

A global artist in every sense of the word, Jesse Cook redefines music's power to connect people across cultures and continents.

Jesse's latest album, Past the Breakwater, arrived September 18, 2026 featuring the single "Forever" (See video below).

Over the last three decades, the Paris-born, Toronto-raised master of the Spanish guitar has built a devoted following for his spellbinding rumba flamenco, routinely selling out performance halls from London to Los Angeles, Milan to Montreal.

On stage, Cook radiates infectious energy, collaborating with his band and guest instrumentalists to craft immersive, unforgettable experiences. His concerts are celebrated for their warmth, precision, and emotional depth.

Throughout his decades-long career, Jesse Cook has remained devoted to musical exploration. His boundary-defying artistry has introduced flamenco and world music to wider audiences while maintaining a signature style that is both technically masterful and soulfully expressive.