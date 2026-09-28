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  • Wine and Beer events

Jazz Series at The Tasting Room

  • Wine and Beer events

Jazz Series at The Tasting Room

Join Clif & Nelda for an evening of live jazz at Wines of Washington Tasting Room in Seattle's historic Post Alley.

Enjoy live music alongside a selection of Washington wines in an intimate tasting-room setting. Clif & Nelda perform on the last Thursday of each month, with special guests to be announced.

Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 7–9 PM
Wines of Washington Tasting Room | Post Alley, Seattle

Wines of Washington Tasting Room
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wines of Washington Tasting Room
2067709463
info@winesofwashington.com
winersofwashington.com
Wines of Washington Tasting Room
1924 Post Alley
Seattle , Washington 98101
2067709463
Aaron@wilridgewinery.com
winesofwashngton.com