Jazz Series at The Tasting Room

Join Clif & Nelda for an evening of live jazz at Wines of Washington Tasting Room in Seattle's historic Post Alley.

Enjoy live music alongside a selection of Washington wines in an intimate tasting-room setting. Clif & Nelda perform on the last Thursday of each month, with special guests to be announced.

Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 7–9 PM

Wines of Washington Tasting Room | Post Alley, Seattle