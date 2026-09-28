- Wine and Beer events
Jazz Series at The Tasting Room
- Wine and Beer events
Jazz Series at The Tasting Room
Join Clif & Nelda for an evening of live jazz at Wines of Washington Tasting Room in Seattle's historic Post Alley.
Enjoy live music alongside a selection of Washington wines in an intimate tasting-room setting. Clif & Nelda perform on the last Thursday of each month, with special guests to be announced.
Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 7–9 PM
Wines of Washington Tasting Room | Post Alley, Seattle
Wines of Washington Tasting Room
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wines of Washington Tasting Room
2067709463
info@winesofwashington.com
Wines of Washington Tasting Room
1924 Post AlleySeattle , Washington 98101
2067709463
Aaron@wilridgewinery.com