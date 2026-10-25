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  • Live Music: Jazz

Jazz on J Street-Greta Matassa Quartet

  • Live Music: Jazz

Jazz on J Street-Greta Matassa Quartet

Earshot Hall of Fame vocalist Greta Matassa performs with her trio at “Jazz on J Street”. Greta is the jewel of the PNW jazz scene.

Greta Matassa-Vocals
David Lee Joyner-Piano
Clipper Anderson-Acoustic Bass
Mark Ivester-Drumset

Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Cash donations
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Immanuel Presbyterian Church/Jazz on J Street
ipctacoma.org

Artist Group Info

Greta Matassa
deehare@earthlink.net
ipctacoma.org
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
901 N. J Street
Tacoma, Washington 98403
(253) 627-8371
office@ipctacoma.org
https://ipctacoma.org/