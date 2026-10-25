- Live Music: Jazz
Jazz on J Street-Greta Matassa Quartet
- Live Music: Jazz
Jazz on J Street-Greta Matassa Quartet
Earshot Hall of Fame vocalist Greta Matassa performs with her trio at “Jazz on J Street”. Greta is the jewel of the PNW jazz scene.
Greta Matassa-Vocals
David Lee Joyner-Piano
Clipper Anderson-Acoustic Bass
Mark Ivester-Drumset
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Cash donations
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Immanuel Presbyterian Church/Jazz on J Street
Artist Group Info
Greta Matassa
deehare@earthlink.net
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
901 N. J StreetTacoma, Washington 98403
(253) 627-8371
office@ipctacoma.org