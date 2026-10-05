Sponsored by KNKX. Drawing inspiration from the Latin jazz traditions of Cal Tjader and Charlie Byrd, as well as Brazilian samba and bossa nova, Todo Es brings these influences together through a distinctive and vibrant instrumentation and musicians: Rebecca Garcia (vocals), Daniel Miller (guitar), Stephen Yamada-Heidner (vibraphone and steel drum), Dan Hensley (trumpet and flugelhorn), Tor Dietrichson (percussion), Tim Miller (drums), and John Lilley (acoustic and electric bass).

With a large repertoire of original compositions, the ensemble combines Afro-Cuban, Caribbean, and Brazilian sounds with contemporary improvisation, creating an energetic and immersive jazz experience.

Enjoy live jazz in the Frye's acoustically stunning auditorium with Jazz in the City at the Frye Art Museum, presented in partnership with Ariel Media. This ongoing concert series celebrates the rich legacy and cultural impact of jazz—and its role in shaping Seattle’s artistic identity—through performances by some of the city’s most acclaimed musicians.

