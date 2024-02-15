Jazz at The Speakeasy with Ali Jackson & The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra

Come enjoy an intimate evening of world class jazz in Tacoma's own exclusive downtown Speakeasy.

Guests are invited to bring their own food and drinks to the performance.

Snacks, beverages, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.

6pm to 7:15pm

** Seating begins at 5:30pm **

All ages welcome

Kareem Kandi - saxophone

Paul Gabrielson - bass

Ali Jackson- drums

The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra is a dynamic and innovative ensemble committed to providing high-quality performances and music education to communities worldwide. Through a blend of concerts, workshops, compositions, recordings, and cultural exchanges, the orchestra brings people together through the universal language of music, with a special emphasis on the rich traditions of jazz.

Led by saxophonist, composer, and educator Kareem Kandi, the orchestra draws on his vast experience as a performer who has earned acclaim for his work in jazz, blues, classical, and funk. A native of the Pacific Northwest, Kareem's versatility as a saxophonist and composer has taken him across the U.S. and around the globe, captivating audiences and critics alike. Known for his ability to honor the traditions of the past while forging new creative pathways, Kareem's compositions and unique arrangements of timeless American standards continue to push musical boundaries.

Since 1996, Kareem has performed as both a bandleader and sideman, sharing the stage with luminaries such as Patti Labelle, Ali Jackson, George Colligan, Pete Christlieb, Bill Watrous, The Seattle Symphony, The Paperboys, The Temptations, The Four Tops, and many more. His work with The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra featuring embodies a sound that is fresh, innovative, and appeals to a diverse range of audiences. Each member brings decades of experience and mastery of their instruments, contributing to a performance that transcends genres and connects with listeners on many levels.

About Ali Jackson:

Ali Jackson has performed and recorded with a multitude of artists including Wynton Marsalis, Jon Batiste, Willie Nelson, Tony Bennett, Faith Hill, Karriem Riggins, Bobby McFerrin, Buster Williams, Norah Jones, Eric Clapton, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Harry Connick, Jr., KRS-1, Marcus Roberts, Joshua Redman, Vinx, Seito Kinen, Seiji Ozawa, Diana Krall, Gerald Albright, Michael Heise, Russell Gunn, James Morrison, Craig Handy, Jacky Terrasson, Kurt Rosenwinkel, and the New York City Ballet.

As a bandleader, Ali has recorded five albums, including Amalgamations, Wheelz Keep Rollin’, Big Brown Getdown and the Yes! Trio album. Ali’s playing is featured on more than 40 other albums, including Congo Square, Touchdown, Gunn Fu, Young Gunn Plus, European Sessions, Live at Yoshi’s, Reflections in Change, Back East, Two Men With The Blues, Three-Five, Here We Go Again: Celebrating the Genius of Ray Charles, He and She, The Magic Hour and From the Plantation to the Penitentiary. Jackson also collaborated with jazz greats Cyrus Chestnut, Reginald Veal, and James

Carter on Gold Sounds, an innovative album that sought to transform songs by indie alternative rock band Pavement into unique virtuosic interpretations with the spirit of the church and the attitude of the juke joint. His production skills can be heard on George Benson’s album Irreplaceable. He is also the voice of Duck Ellington, a character in the Penguin book series Baby Loves Jazz.

Ali is also an acclaimed composer whose voice is unique in its command of the universal language of the groove and the power of thoughtful use of space — both rhythmically and harmonically. His most recent masterworks include the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra-commissioned Living Grooves: A World in Jazz Rhythm and a ballet composed for the Alvin Ailey Dance Company titled r-Evolution, Dream.

Ali’s collaborations with other artists continue to push the envelope of jazz music and its connection to the human spirit. In 2010, Ali executive produced an original work called Beats of NYC, a project blending the musical idioms of Congolese, Senegalese, Tap, and modern dances juxtaposed with various styles of spoken word and the history of the blues. He also composed a ballet with long-time collaborator Hope Boykin titled Ballet: Watching go by the Day.

You can find more information at:

www.alidrums.com