JAY CATES BIRTHDAY CONCERT w/ the ONE-NIGHT STAND NEW JAZZ BAND & FRIENDS

LegaSea Arts announces Jay Cates’ Birthday Concert with The One-Night Stand New Jazz Band, a one-night-only celebration at The Rabbit Box Theatre on Friday, November 6, 2026. The evening will put Cates’ new original music front and center, with two full sets performed by Cates and a specially assembled ensemble of award-winning musicians and acclaimed Seattle-area artists.

More than a birthday show, the concert is a celebration of the relationships that make Seattle’s music community so distinctive. Cates’ deep ties to fellow players, collaborators and friends are at the heart of a night designed to feel as much like a gathering of the city’s creative family as a standout live performance. Expect exceptional musicianship, a lively atmosphere, birthday cake and a few surprises along the way.

The announced lineup features Josh Rawlings (keys), Adam Kessler (drums), Nate Omdal (bass), Jacob Park Evans (guitar), Rachael Reis (vocals), Kate Olson (saxophone) and Eric Dubbury (trumpet), with additional surprise guests anticipated. Together with Cates, the group will perform two full sets, including new original compositions by the birthday honoree.

Presented and produced by LegaSea Arts, the concert embraces the spirit of “A BIG JAZZ ENERGY LIFE”: original music, accomplished collaborators and a celebration that refuses to take itself too seriously. “Come for Jay. Stay for the jazz. Bring your BIG JAZZ ENERGY.”

EVENT DETAILS

Event Jay Cates’ Birthday Concert w/ The One-Night Stand New Jazz Band

Date Friday, November 6, 2026

Venue The Rabbit Box Theatre, 94 Pike St., Seattle, WA 98101

Schedule Doors 8:00 PM | Show 8:30 PM

Admission GA seated | $15 advance / $20 door | 21+

Tickets https://tickets.venuepilot.com/e/jay-cate-s-birthday-concert-w-the-one-night-stand-new-jazz-band-2026-11-06-the-rabbit-box-theatre-sea-d680db

