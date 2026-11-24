Intro to AI is AIILI's beginner-friendly session. New to AI? Start here. We break down the essentials: what AI actually is, how it works, and the everyday ways you can start using it. Learn AI basics and use AI for everyday tasks, hands-on, with your neighbors. No AI experience needed.

Who it's for: anyone in Tacoma who is new to AI and wants to use it at work, in a small business, at school, or in everyday life. Bring a laptop or phone if you have one.

Free and open to the public. Register at https://luma.com/rnrjhzo3

Free street parking around the building.

Hosted by the AI Institute for Life Improvement (AIILI), a Tacoma nonprofit that has run 85+ sessions and served 830+ community members.