International Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker is rooted in the original 1892 production, with choreography by Vera Altunina based on Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa, and the music of P.I. Tchaikovsky. IBT presents it with vibrant costumes, full theatrical scenery and the classical structure that has made the ballet a holiday tradition for generations.

That commitment to tradition is central to IBT itself. The company describes preservation of authentic classical repertoire as one of its defining missions — not as something frozen in the past, but as an art form meant to be passed from one generation to the next.