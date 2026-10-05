- Holiday event
International Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker (2026) - December 11-23
- Holiday event
International Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker (2026) - December 11-23
International Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker is rooted in the original 1892 production, with choreography by Vera Altunina based on Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa, and the music of P.I. Tchaikovsky. IBT presents it with vibrant costumes, full theatrical scenery and the classical structure that has made the ballet a holiday tradition for generations.
That commitment to tradition is central to IBT itself. The company describes preservation of authentic classical repertoire as one of its defining missions — not as something frozen in the past, but as an art form meant to be passed from one generation to the next.
Meydenbauer Center Theatre
Reserved Seating Gen Adm, $70 Military & Seniors, age 60+ $55 | Youth, to age 14 $45 - see website for schedule and ticketing.
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Dec 23, 2026.
Meydenbauer Center Theatre
11100 NE 6th StBellevue, Washington 98004
425-637-1020
info@meydenbauer.com