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  • Community Events

In-Person SEPA SEIS Public Meeting

  • Community Events

In-Person SEPA SEIS Public Meeting

The Department of Ecology and Department of Enterprise Services will host an in-person public meeting with a short presentation and an opportunity to comment on a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement during the hearing portion of the meeting. The Draft SEIS is available on Ecology’s website for review or download.

Ecology's website: https://ecology.wa.gov/ecologys-work-near-you/regional-work/southwest-region/deschutes-estuary-restoration?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Olympia Center
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Department of Ecology and Department of Enterprise Services
(564) 250-7417
deschutesestuary@ecy.wa.gov
Business

Artist Group Info

valerie.lu@floydsnider.com
Olympia Center
222 Columbia St
Olympia , Washington 98501