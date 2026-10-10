- Community Events
In-Person SEPA SEIS Public Meeting
- Community Events
In-Person SEPA SEIS Public Meeting
The Department of Ecology and Department of Enterprise Services will host an in-person public meeting with a short presentation and an opportunity to comment on a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement during the hearing portion of the meeting. The Draft SEIS is available on Ecology’s website for review or download.
Ecology's website: https://ecology.wa.gov/ecologys-work-near-you/regional-work/southwest-region/deschutes-estuary-restoration?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
Olympia Center
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Department of Ecology and Department of Enterprise Services
(564) 250-7417
deschutesestuary@ecy.wa.gov
Artist Group Info
valerie.lu@floydsnider.com
Olympia Center
222 Columbia StOlympia , Washington 98501