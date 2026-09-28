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Hope Will Not Fail

  • Live Music: Other

Hope Will Not Fail

Masterworks Choral Ensemble December concert!

Concert: Hope Will Not Fail
Date: December 5, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM
Location: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$18-$38
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Masterworks Choral Ensemble
5632490567
marketing@mce.org
https://mce.org/
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/