- Live Music: Other
Hope Will Not Fail
- Live Music: Other
Hope Will Not Fail
Masterworks Choral Ensemble December concert!
Concert: Hope Will Not Fail
Date: December 5, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM
Location: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$18-$38
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Masterworks Choral Ensemble
5632490567
marketing@mce.org
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org