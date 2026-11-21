- Live music: Holidays,
- Holiday event,
- Kids & Family
Holiday Organ Sing-Along
- Live music: Holidays,
- Holiday event,
- Kids & Family
Holiday Organ Sing-Along
Join Magnolia Lutheran Church for our annual Holiday Organ Sing-Along! Raise your voice with your neighbors to well known holiday carols and songs, accompanied by Magnolia Lutheran's Balcom and Vaughan pipe organ. Treats and cider will be served, and there will be an opportunity to learn about the organ after the concert. This event has free admission.
Magnolia Lutheran Church
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Lutheran Church
music@magnolialutheranchurch.com
Magnolia Lutheran Church
2414 31st Ave WSeattle, Washington 98199
(206) 284-0155
parishadmin@magnolialutheranchurch.com