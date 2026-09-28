Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights - February 9-13

Supported by KNKX. 2025 marked the 60th anniversary of Whipped Cream & Other Delights. This show will be a celebration of that iconic album plus all of the hit songs from Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass. Herb along with 6 great musicians make up the new Tijuana Brass, Bill Cantos (piano & marimba), Kerry Marx (guitar), Ryan Dragon (trombone), Kris Bergh (trumpet), Ray Brinker (Drums) and Hussain Jiffry (bass).

The show runs 90 minutes and will include songs from the iconic album, Whipped Cream & Other Delights. In addition to those hits he will include many more, such as "The Lonely Bull", "Spanish Flea", "Taste of Honey", "Mexican Shuffle", "Tijuana Taxi", "This Guy's In Love With You", "What Now My Love", "Zorba the Greek", "Ladyfingers", "Rise", "Route 101" and many other delights. Herb loves to answer questions from the audience about his career, A&M Records and the many iconic artists like Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66, the Carpenters and Burt Bacharach that he has worked with over the past 64 years. The show features multiple video screens that display hundreds of classic photos, videos, art and various memorabilia from Herb's music career. A really exciting show and truly a Once in a Lifetime Concert Event!

A legendary trumpet player, Alpert's extraordinary musicianship has earned him five #1 hits, nine GRAMMY Awards, the latest from his 2014 album, Steppin' Out, fifteen Gold albums, fourteen Platinum albums and has sold over 72 million records. Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass propelled his sound into the pop music limelight, at one point outselling the Beatles two to one. In 1966, they achieved the since-unmatched feat of simultaneously having four albums in the Top 10 and five in the Top 20. Herb Alpert also has the distinction of being the only artist who has had a #1 instrumental and vocal single.