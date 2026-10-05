Groundhog Day: The Musical

Phil Connors, a seasoned big-city weatherman, is frustrated to be to reporting the annual Groundhog Day Ceremony in small town Punxsutawney, PA. His arrogance and cynicism are in direct opposition to the cheery townsfolk, who are ready for their favorite Groundhog to not see his shadow and welcome an early spring. After disdainfully covering the rodent’s negative forecast, he awakens the next day only to discover it’s February 2 once more. Will Phil accept that he is doomed to repeat the same day over and over again? Or will he find the courage to change himself and his fate?

Warnings: Some adult language, death, gunshots, smoke effects, flashing lights, Suicidal Ideation.