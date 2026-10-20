- Dance: Other,
- Club Listings
GRAPEVINE GROOVE - SEATTLE (21+)
- Dance: Other,
- Club Listings
GRAPEVINE GROOVE - SEATTLE (21+)
What The Dance presents
GRAPEVINE GROOVE: An Early Evening Motown-Inspired Party Of 60s-80s R&B, Funk, And Soul
Ain't Too Proud To Party, sweet Seattle!
📍 Nectar Lounge
🎸 Saturday, December 5
🎶 5pm - 8pm
🪩 21+
Getting a ticket is easy as 1-2-3, and simple as do-re-mi → WhatTheDance.com 🎟️
DJ @_itsmills will have us grooving to the legendary sounds of Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, DeBarge, KC & The Sunshine Band, Cameo, The Gap Band, The Time, James Brown, Parliament-Funkadelic, and more! 💫
We heard it through the grapevine... @thedanceparties 🍇
Nectar Lounge
$25.92
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
What The Dance
assistant@whatthesound.com