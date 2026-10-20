Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Dance: Other
  • Club Listings

GRAPEVINE GROOVE - SEATTLE (21+)

  • Dance: Other
  • Club Listings

GRAPEVINE GROOVE - SEATTLE (21+)

What The Dance presents

GRAPEVINE GROOVE: An Early Evening Motown-Inspired Party Of 60s-80s R&B, Funk, And Soul

Ain't Too Proud To Party, sweet Seattle!

📍 Nectar Lounge

🎸 Saturday, December 5

🎶 5pm - 8pm

🪩 21+

Getting a ticket is easy as 1-2-3, and simple as do-re-mi → WhatTheDance.com 🎟️

DJ @_itsmills will have us grooving to the legendary sounds of Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, DeBarge, KC & The Sunshine Band, Cameo, The Gap Band, The Time, James Brown, Parliament-Funkadelic, and more! 💫

We heard it through the grapevine... @thedanceparties 🍇

Nectar Lounge
$25.92
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

What The Dance
assistant@whatthesound.com
https://whatthedance.com/
Nectar Lounge
412 N. 36th Street
Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 632-2020
https://nectarlounge.com/