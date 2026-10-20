GRAPEVINE GROOVE - SEATTLE (21+)

What The Dance presents

GRAPEVINE GROOVE: An Early Evening Motown-Inspired Party Of 60s-80s R&B, Funk, And Soul

Ain't Too Proud To Party, sweet Seattle!

📍 Nectar Lounge

🎸 Saturday, December 5

🎶 5pm - 8pm

🪩 21+

Getting a ticket is easy as 1-2-3, and simple as do-re-mi → WhatTheDance.com 🎟️

DJ @_itsmills will have us grooving to the legendary sounds of Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, DeBarge, KC & The Sunshine Band, Cameo, The Gap Band, The Time, James Brown, Parliament-Funkadelic, and more! 💫

We heard it through the grapevine... @thedanceparties 🍇

