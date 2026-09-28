- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Rock/Pop,
- Live Music: R&B
George Michael Reborn starring Robert Bartko
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Rock/Pop,
- Live Music: R&B
George Michael Reborn starring Robert Bartko
GEORGE MICHAEL REBORN starring Robert Bartko. The ultimate tribute to the late, great icon.
Experience the electricity of George Michael and WHAM! brought to life by powerhouse performer Robert Bartko—live vocals, no lip‑syncing, and all the charisma, charm, and soul that defined an era.
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
25-45
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts
info@columbiatheatre.com
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
1231 Vandercook WayLongview, Washington 98632
360-575-8499
info@columbiatheatre.com