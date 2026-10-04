For Which It Stands: The Many Threads of the American Flag

This exhibit explores the American flag as a complex and evolving symbol that has inspired unity, protest, sacrifice, and debate. Visitors are encouraged to reflect ways the flag is used as an expression of competing visions of America.

For Which It Stands invites visitors to explore the many meanings and contradictions embodied in the flag. Through historical flags and imagery from MOHAI Collections, alongside contributions from community partners, and interactive artwork, this exhibit traces how the flag appears in moments of unity, protest, conflict, and change.

