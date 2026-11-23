Find Your Calm – Recovery | Resilience | Connection offers a welcoming space with an opportunity to feel calmer and learn tools for stress management

Rooted in Yoga of 12-Step Recovery (Y12SR), these 75-minute gatherings combine gentle yoga, breathwork, meditation, and an optional sharing circle. They welcome everyone, including those in recovery, people affected by a loved one's addiction, and anyone seeking greater emotional balance and connection.

No yoga experience or 12-step membership is required. All activities are optional, and no one is turned away due to financial circumstances.

Would you consider adding this gathering to your community calendar?