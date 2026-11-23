- Community Events
Find Your Calm: Recovery | Resilience | Connection
- Community Events
Find Your Calm: Recovery | Resilience | Connection
Find Your Calm – Recovery | Resilience | Connection offers a welcoming space with an opportunity to feel calmer and learn tools for stress management
Rooted in Yoga of 12-Step Recovery (Y12SR), these 75-minute gatherings combine gentle yoga, breathwork, meditation, and an optional sharing circle. They welcome everyone, including those in recovery, people affected by a loved one's addiction, and anyone seeking greater emotional balance and connection.
No yoga experience or 12-step membership is required. All activities are optional, and no one is turned away due to financial circumstances.
Would you consider adding this gathering to your community calendar?
Hawks Prairie Firefly Yoga
Donation Based
Every week through Mar 29, 2027.
Monday: 03:45 PM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 03:45 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
DeAnna Lynn Gerber
3609153066
deannalynn.spagirl@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
deannalynn.spagirl@yahoo.com
Hawks Prairie Firefly Yoga
130 Marvin Road SE, Suite 111 Lacey, WA 98503Lacey, Washington 98503
360.480.7917
ronnypearsall@fireflyyoga.net