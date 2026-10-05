Celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah with your J Community at the SJCC Family Hanukkah Celebration! All families are welcome to celebrate the Festival of Lights (December 4-12, 2026).

The evening includes:

Pizza and salad dinner

Latkes and sufganiyot (jelly donuts)

Hanukkah and Shabbat blessings and songs led by Rabbi Megan

Complimentary glass of wine for each adult

AND Hanukkah-themed activities such as:

Candle-making station

Dreidel-making station

Community menorah lighting

Special access to the Schwartz ECS Light Lab

$55 member family

$65 guest family

$20 member single ticket

$25 guest single ticket

Children under 4 are free; maximum 2 adults per family ticket.

