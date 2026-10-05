- Holiday event
Family Hanukkah Celebration (2026)
- Holiday event
Family Hanukkah Celebration (2026)
Celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah with your J Community at the SJCC Family Hanukkah Celebration! All families are welcome to celebrate the Festival of Lights (December 4-12, 2026).
The evening includes:
Pizza and salad dinner
Latkes and sufganiyot (jelly donuts)
Hanukkah and Shabbat blessings and songs led by Rabbi Megan
Complimentary glass of wine for each adult
AND Hanukkah-themed activities such as:
Candle-making station
Dreidel-making station
Community menorah lighting
Special access to the Schwartz ECS Light Lab
$55 member family
$65 guest family
$20 member single ticket
$25 guest single ticket
Children under 4 are free; maximum 2 adults per family ticket.
Stroum Jewish Community Center
$20 – $65 Registration closes December 9 and 9 p.m.
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Stroum Jewish Community Center
3801 E Mercer WayMercer Island, Washington 98040
2068292592
boxoffice@sjcc.org