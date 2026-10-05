- Holiday event,
- Kids & Family,
- Live Music: All
Falling - A Musical Journey Through The Seasons
- Holiday event,
- Kids & Family,
- Live Music: All
Falling - A Musical Journey Through The Seasons
Enjoy performances by Tacoma Singing Society, Tacoma Ringing Society, and South Sound Youth Ensemble as we present a musical journey through the season.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
South Sound Choir Academy
Trinity Presbyterian Church
1615 6th AveTacoma, Washington 98406
7733156795
powers.lauri@gmail.com