Classical Halloween Concert

Join violinist Caitlin Kelley and pianist Jake Sele for a festive concert celebrating the Halloween season! This energetic and virtuosic program will include spooky classical works by Bartok and Saint-Saens, original arrangements of beloved film scores by Bernard Hermann and John Williams, and more!

Event Details:

*This concert is a ticketed event and will begin promptly at 5pm and last until 6:30-7pm, with a brief intermission. Please plan to arrive about 15-20 minutes early for check in and seating.

**No children under 6 years old are allowed . Ages 6-12 are free. *If you plan to bring children you MUST notify us beforehand so we can plan accordingly - otherwise we may not have enough seats, ticket holders have the right to seats first

