- Live Music: Classical
Classical Halloween Concert
- Live Music: Classical
Classical Halloween Concert
Join violinist Caitlin Kelley and pianist Jake Sele for a festive concert celebrating the Halloween season! This energetic and virtuosic program will include spooky classical works by Bartok and Saint-Saens, original arrangements of beloved film scores by Bernard Hermann and John Williams, and more!
Event Details:
*This concert is a ticketed event and will begin promptly at 5pm and last until 6:30-7pm, with a brief intermission. Please plan to arrive about 15-20 minutes early for check in and seating.
**No children under 6 years old are allowed . Ages 6-12 are free. *If you plan to bring children you MUST notify us beforehand so we can plan accordingly - otherwise we may not have enough seats, ticket holders have the right to seats first
Fountainhead Gallery
$30.00
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fountainhead Gallery
206.285.4467
fountainheadgallery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Caitlin Kelley
caitlinkelleyviolin@gmail.com
Fountainhead Gallery
625 W McGraw StSeattle, Washington 98119
206.285.4467
fountainheadgallery@gmail.com