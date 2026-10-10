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  • Live Music: Classical

Classical Halloween Concert

  • Live Music: Classical

Classical Halloween Concert

Join violinist Caitlin Kelley and pianist Jake Sele for a festive concert celebrating the Halloween season! This energetic and virtuosic program will include spooky classical works by Bartok and Saint-Saens, original arrangements of beloved film scores by Bernard Hermann and John Williams, and more!

Event Details:
*This concert is a ticketed event and will begin promptly at 5pm and last until 6:30-7pm, with a brief intermission. Please plan to arrive about 15-20 minutes early for check in and seating.
**No children under 6 years old are allowed . Ages 6-12 are free. *If you plan to bring children you MUST notify us beforehand so we can plan accordingly - otherwise we may not have enough seats, ticket holders have the right to seats first

Fountainhead Gallery
$30.00
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Fountainhead Gallery
206.285.4467
fountainheadgallery@gmail.com
fountainheadgallery.com

Artist Group Info

Caitlin Kelley
caitlinkelleyviolin@gmail.com
https://www.caitlinkelleyviolinstudio.com/
Fountainhead Gallery
625 W McGraw St
Seattle, Washington 98119
206.285.4467
fountainheadgallery@gmail.com
https://www.fountainheadgallery.com/fountainhead-presents/blog_posts/jovino-santos-neto-trio-brazilian-jazz-performance