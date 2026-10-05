Grab your friends, spread the word, and join us for the Christmas Pub Crawl 2026 in downtown Issaquah! Great friends, festive fun, and giving back to our community. Crawl at your own pace.

Every crew picks its own stops and sets its own pace.

You must be in festive attire to receive discounts or special offers during the Pub Crawl.

The cause the Christmas Pub Crawl is supporting this year:

The Sophia Way supports women, children, and families on their journey from crisis to stability through safe shelter, supportive programs, and compassionate community.