Bob James Quartet - January 21-24

Supported by KNKX. Multiple Grammy winner and Fourplay founder, Bob James is a legend in the world of jazz, with a discography of more than 58 albums. A pioneer in the sounds and style that came to be known as contemporary jazz, Bob's shadow looms large over the music world of the last 50+ years. His music seamlessly melds genres from bop to pop, from classical to R&B via relatively simple, accessible, and elegant melodies with rich harmonies and multiple sonic textures, often anchored by lithe, funky grooves.

The career of Bob James is long, varied and continues to evolve at every turn. From his first days in Marshall, Missouri, the music of Bob James has captivated audiences throughout the world.

Discovered by Quincy Jones at the Notre Dame Jazz Festival in 1963, James recorded his first solo album, Bold Conceptions, that year for Mercury Records. 58 albums and innumerable awards would follow through five decades. He honed his skills working with Creed Taylor, working on albums for artists like Hank Crawford, Grover Washington, Jr, among others. While with CTI, James found great popular success overseeing significant hits for Paul Simon, Neil Diamond, Maynard Ferguson, and Kenny Loggins.

While James is recognized as one of the progenitors of smooth jazz, his music has also had a profound effect on the history of hip-hop, having been sampled often. Two of James' songs "Nautilus" from 1974's One and "Take Me to the Mardi Gras" from 1975's Two are among the most sampled in hip-hop history.