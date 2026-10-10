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  • Live Music: Jazz

BlueStreet Voices presents: Cool Yule '26 -- Holiday and Jazz Classics

  • Live Music: Jazz

BlueStreet Voices presents: Cool Yule '26 -- Holiday and Jazz Classics

BlueStreet, Seattle’s premier vocal ensemble and its band will perform two concerts of jazzy holiday favorites and standards under the direction of the renowned local jazz conductor, Dave Barduhn.

Good Shepherd Center – Chapel Performance Space
$26 / $24 seniors / $10 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

BlueStreet Voices
206-739-7558
https://www.bluestreetvoices.com/

Artist Group Info

BlueStreet Voices
khillst@gmail.com
https://www.bluestreetvoices.com/
Good Shepherd Center – Chapel Performance Space
4649 Sunnyside Avenue North
Seattle, Washington 98103