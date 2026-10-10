- Live Music: Jazz
BlueStreet Voices presents: Cool Yule '26 -- Holiday and Jazz Classics
- Live Music: Jazz
BlueStreet Voices presents: Cool Yule '26 -- Holiday and Jazz Classics
BlueStreet, Seattle’s premier vocal ensemble and its band will perform two concerts of jazzy holiday favorites and standards under the direction of the renowned local jazz conductor, Dave Barduhn.
Good Shepherd Center – Chapel Performance Space
$26 / $24 seniors / $10 students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
BlueStreet Voices
206-739-7558
Artist Group Info
BlueStreet Voices
khillst@gmail.com
Good Shepherd Center – Chapel Performance Space
4649 Sunnyside Avenue NorthSeattle, Washington 98103