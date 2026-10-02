Black Box Jazz: Duende Libre Trio

Duende Libre Trio celebrates the vibrant connections between jazz and music from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean — and the result is something genuinely transportive. Formed through decades of dedicated apprenticeship with master musicians from around the world, the trio’s empathic on-stage chemistry and eclectic sonic palette set them apart from any ensemble you’ve heard before.

PopMatters describes their music as “full of heart and historical multitudes,” while Wisconsin Public Radio calls it “powerfully alluring.” This is globally inspired jazz with dimension, humanity, and groove — performed live in the intimate Black Box setting.

