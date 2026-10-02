- Live Music: Jazz
Black Box Jazz: Duende Libre Trio
- Live Music: Jazz
Black Box Jazz: Duende Libre Trio
Duende Libre Trio celebrates the vibrant connections between jazz and music from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean — and the result is something genuinely transportive. Formed through decades of dedicated apprenticeship with master musicians from around the world, the trio’s empathic on-stage chemistry and eclectic sonic palette set them apart from any ensemble you’ve heard before.
PopMatters describes their music as “full of heart and historical multitudes,” while Wisconsin Public Radio calls it “powerfully alluring.” This is globally inspired jazz with dimension, humanity, and groove — performed live in the intimate Black Box setting.
Washington Center Black Box
Table: $53-$55, Chair: $39-$41
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 21 May 2027
Event Supported By
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
Washington Center Black Box
512 Washington Street S.E.Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org