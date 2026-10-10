Bill Anschell Standards Trio at Seattle Jazz Fellowship

The Bill Anschell Standards Trio creates spontaneous arrangements on a large repertoire of jazz standards, from Thelonious Monk and Billy Strayhorn to Jerome Kern and Richard Rodgers. The trio is known for the turn-on-a-dime, intuitive connection between Anschell, bassist Jeff Johnson, and drummer D'Vonne Lewis. Their 2019 release, "Shifting Standards," received rave reviews, including this, from Thomas Conrad in "Stereophile" magazine: "They enter an atmosphere where nothing is certain except the truths of human emotion, and even those truths must be reaffirmed moment to moment, in order to prevail over silence.”