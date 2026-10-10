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Bill Anschell Standards Trio at Seattle Jazz Fellowship
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Club Listings
Bill Anschell Standards Trio at Seattle Jazz Fellowship
The Bill Anschell Standards Trio creates spontaneous arrangements on a large repertoire of jazz standards, from Thelonious Monk and Billy Strayhorn to Jerome Kern and Richard Rodgers. The trio is known for the turn-on-a-dime, intuitive connection between Anschell, bassist Jeff Johnson, and drummer D'Vonne Lewis. Their 2019 release, "Shifting Standards," received rave reviews, including this, from Thomas Conrad in "Stereophile" magazine: "They enter an atmosphere where nothing is certain except the truths of human emotion, and even those truths must be reaffirmed moment to moment, in order to prevail over silence.”
Seattle Jazz Fellowship
$20 suggested donation
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Jazz Fellowship
info@seattlejazzfellowship.org
Artist Group Info
Bill Anschell
billanschell@mindspring.com
Seattle Jazz Fellowship
103 S. Main StreetSeattle, Washington 98104
info@seattlejazzfellowship.org